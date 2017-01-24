Cherry-Plum Pie with Cornmeal Crust

1. Prepare the Crust: Place first 4 ingredients in the large bowl of a food processor; pulse 5 times to combine. Add the butter and shortening. Pulse 12 to 15 times until mixture resembles small peas. Evenly sprinkle 8 tablespoons ice water over the flour and butter mixture. Pulse 5 times to combine. Pinch dough; if it does not stick together, add up to 2 additional tablespoons, 1 tablespoon at a time, and pulse 3 to 5 more times after each addition to combine. Turn dough onto a smooth surface, and knead 4 to 5 times to bring together. Divide in half, and form into 2 rounds, about 1/2 inch thick. Wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate 1 to 24 hours.

2. Preheat oven to 425°F. Remove dough from the refrigerator; let rest 15 minutes. Place 1 round on a lightly floured piece of wax paper; sprinkle dough with flour. Top with another sheet of wax paper. Roll dough to 1/8-inch thickness and 13 inches wide. Place on a baking sheet, and return to refrigerator.

3. Repeat the rolling process with the second round of dough. Remove and discard top sheet of wax paper. Starting at 1 edge, wrap dough around rolling pin, separating dough from bottom sheet of wax paper as you roll. Discard bottom sheet of wax paper. Unroll dough onto a 9-inch pie pan; gently press dough into pie pan. Chill until ready to use.

4. Prepare the Filling: Combine the cherries, plums, and vanilla in a large bowl. Mix the sugar, cinnamon, and cornstarch in a small bowl. Combine the dry ingredients with the fruit, and transfer to the prepared pie pan.

5. Remove the reserved crust from the refrigerator. Cut second dough round into 16 (1/2-inch-wide) strips. Arrange in a lattice design over pie filling. Place pie on a baking sheet. Brush dough with heavy cream, and sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Bake in preheated oven 20 minutes; reduce oven temperature to 350°F, and bake until crust is browned and filling is cooked through, 45 to 50 minutes. Cool to room temperature before serving, about 4 hours.