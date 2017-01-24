Classic Beef Chili

This is our latest take on traditional chili, and it comes together in just under an hour.
Recipe from Southern Living
This is our latest take on traditional chili, and it comes together in just under an hour. It's a winner for a family-friendly weeknight supper or crowd-pleasing tailgate dish.
|55 mins
|10 servings (serving size: about 1 1/4 cups)
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 cups chopped yellow onion
- 8 garlic cloves, minced
- 3 pounds ground chuck
- 1 (6-oz.) can tomato paste
- 1/3 cup chili powder
- 2 tablespoons ground cumin
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 2 (15-oz.) cans pinto beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (15-oz.) can dark red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (28-oz.) can crushed tomatoes
- 2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 1 (12-oz.) bottle beer
Directions
1. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add onions and garlic, and cook, stirring often, until tender, about 5 minutes. Add ground chuck, and cook, stirring until beef crumbles and is no longer pink, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain beef mixture well, and return to Dutch oven.
2. Add tomato paste, chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper, thyme, and oregano, and cook, stirring often, 2 minutes.
3. Increase heat to high. Stir in beans, tomatoes, chicken broth, and beer, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, about 30 minutes.