Corn and Jalapeño Dip

Hector Manuel Sanchez

January 18, 2017

Recipe from Southern Living

This creamy and cheesy slow cooker dip is the perfect snack to feed a hungry crowd on game day or to get any party started. If you are expecting a large crowd, you may want to double this recipe so you do not run out before the party is over. With only eight ingredients and minimal prep time, this recipe will become your go-to recipe for entertaining. Simply stir the first seven ingredients together in the slow cooker and let it cook. You will know the dip is ready when it is creamy and bubbling. If you are short on time, you can switch your slow cooker to high, instead of low, and have it ready in 1.5 to 2 hours. The sweet corn and spicy jalapeño create the perfect flavor combination. Serving this appetizer in the slow cooker will allow you to spend less time in the kitchen, while also keeping the dip warm until the final play of the game. When the dip is ready, stir in the crumbled bacon slices and garnish with extra scallions if desired, and make sure you have plenty of corn chips to serve alongside the dip.

Total time Yield
4 hours, 15 mins  4 cups

 

Ingredients

  • 2 (8-oz.) packages. cream cheese, softened and cubed
  • 1 (8-oz.) packages. pre-shredded sharp Cheddar cheese (about 2 cups)
  • 2 cups frozen corn kernels, thawed
  • 3/4 cup half-and-half
  • 1/3 cup chopped scallions, plus more for garnish
  • 2 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 jalapeño chile, seeded and minced
  • 8 thick-cut bacon slices, cooked until crisp and crumbled
  • Corn chips

Directions

    1. Stir together cream cheese, Cheddar cheese, corn, half-and half, scallions, garlic, and jalapeño in a 3-quart slow cooker.

    2. Cover and cook on LOW 3 ½ to 4 hours or on HIGH 1 ½ to 2 hours until creamy and bubbling, stirring halfway through. Stir in bacon.

    3. Garnish with scallions, if desired. Serve with corn chips.  

