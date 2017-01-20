Try this creamy beet dip as an option at your Super Bowl party.
Recipe from Real Simple
|Total time
|Yield
|10 mins
|6 servings
Ingredients
- ½ pound cooked beets
- 2 cups whole milk Greek yogurt
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1½ teaspoon black pepper, divided
- 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
- Pinch of cardamom
- ½ cup chopped roasted salted peanuts
- ¼ cup chopped parsley
Directions
1. Puree the beets, 1½ cups of yogurt, kosher salt, black pepper, lemon juice, and cardamom in a food processor.
2. To serve, top with the remaining yogurt, peanuts, parsley, and pepper.