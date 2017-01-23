Frosted Brown Butter Blondies

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium-high. Cook 1 to 2 minutes or until light brown. Place butter in a bowl; cool 15 minutes. Stir in brown sugar, oil, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and eggs.

3. Combine flours, baking powder, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Stir flour mixture into butter mixture. Pour batter into an 8-inch cake pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350°F for 25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool. Transfer to serving plate.

4. Combine remaining 1 teaspoon vanilla, powdered sugar, milk, and cream cheese in a bowl. Place 1/4 cup cream cheese mixture in a ziplock plastic bag.

5. Place chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl; microwave at HIGH 30 seconds or just until melted, stirring occasionally. Stir melted chocolate into remaining cream cheese mixture. Pour chocolate mixture over blondies, spreading to an even layer. Snip a hole in 1 bottom corner of ziplock bag with cream cheese mixture. Pipe 3 concentric circles over blondies. Drag a wooden pick out from the center of the pan to the edge, repeating in a circle to create a web pattern. Cool.