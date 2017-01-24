Glazed Cocktail Meatballs

These mini meatballs are perfect for Super Bowl parties, the holidays or tailgating.
Recipe from Cooking Light
We kept away from sodium-heavy prepared ingredients, like ketchup and chili sauce, and included whole-grain bulgur in place of breadcrumbs, so you can feel good about this sweet and spicy appetizer. These mini meatballs are perfect for holiday parties and tailgating. To serve, use a slow cooker set on its warming setting, which makes a great stand-in chafing dish. You can also serve these meatballs for weeknight dinner (about 7 to 8 meatballs will make up a 310-calorie main course serving). And if you want to up the kid-friendly factor, omit the ground red pepper in the grape jelly glaze and serve alongside mashed potatoes (à la Swedish meatballs) or with brown rice. For a tangier glaze, substitute cranberry sauce for the grape jelly.
|Total time
|Yield
|1 hour, 30 mins
|13 servings (serving size: 3 meatballs)
Ingredients
- 1 cup water
- 1/4 cup uncooked bulgur
- 1 pound 90% lean ground beef
- 1/4 cup finely chopped yellow onion
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 large egg
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 tsp. olive oil
- Cooking spray
- 5 tablespoons organic grape jelly
- 2 tablespoons fresh orange juice
- 1 teaspoon unsalted tomato paste
- 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
Directions
1. Combine water and bulgur in a small bowl. Let stand 30 minutes; drain. Combine bulgur, beef, and next 8 ingredients (through olive oil) in a large bowl; gently mix with hands until thoroughly combined. Cover and chill 45 minutes. Shape into 39 (1-inch) meatballs.
2. Preheat oven to 425°F. Arrange meatballs in an even layer in a 13- x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake in preheated oven until lightly browned and cooked through, about 15 minutes.
3. Meanwhile, bring grape jelly and the remaining ingredients to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium heat, and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and let stand 5 minutes. Place meatballs in a large bowl. Add the jelly mixture; toss gently to coat. Serve immediately.