Glazed Cocktail Meatballs

1. Combine water and bulgur in a small bowl. Let stand 30 minutes; drain. Combine bulgur, beef, and next 8 ingredients (through olive oil) in a large bowl; gently mix with hands until thoroughly combined. Cover and chill 45 minutes. Shape into 39 (1-inch) meatballs.

2. Preheat oven to 425°F. Arrange meatballs in an even layer in a 13- x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake in preheated oven until lightly browned and cooked through, about 15 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, bring grape jelly and the remaining ingredients to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium heat, and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and let stand 5 minutes. Place meatballs in a large bowl. Add the jelly mixture; toss gently to coat. Serve immediately.