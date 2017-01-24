Grilled Chicken Wings with Tamarind Chipotle Barbecue Sauce

January 24, 2017

Recipe from Sunset

Tangy, fruity tamarind, popular in Latino and Asian cuisines, is the secret ingredient in our favorite new barbecue sauce for chicken wings.

Total time Yield
1 hour Serves 4

 

Ingredients

  • 2 3/4 pounds (12) chicken wings
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 cups Tamarind Chipotle Barbecue Sauce
  • Sliced green onions

Directions

    1. Heat a grill to medium (350° to 400°). In a large, wide bowl, toss chicken with oil, salt, and pepper until evenly seasoned. Grill chicken, covered, turning every 10 minutes or so with tongs, until golden, 25 to 35 minutes.

    2. Set wings top side down. Generously brush with about 1/2 cup barbecue sauce. Grill, covered, about 3 minutes until sauce is somewhat set. Turn wings over and generously brush with another 1/2 cup or so of sauce. Grill, covered, until sauce is somewhat set, 2 to 3 more minutes. Meanwhile, put remaining sauce in a bowl.

    3. Set chicken on a platter and scatter green onions on top. Serve with sauce.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters