Grilled Peach Cobbler

January 24, 2017

Recipe from Southern Living

Serve hot off the grill or at room temperature. Crown it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an extra sweet touch.

Total time
40 minutes

 

Ingredients

 
COBBLER
  • 7 cups 1/2-inch fresh peach slices or 2 (20-oz.) bags frozen sliced peaches, thawed and drained
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 2 tablespoons butter
 
BISCUIT TOPPING
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup butter, melted

Directions

1. Heat one side of grill to medium-high (350°F to 400°F). Place peaches in a large bowl. Stir together sugar and next 4 ingredients in a small bowl. Sprinkle mixture over peaches, and stir gently to combine. Spoon peach mixture into a buttered 10-inch cast-iron skillet. Cut 2 tablespoons butter into small pieces over peaches. Cover skillet tightly with aluminum foil.

2. Place skillet over lit side of grill, and grill, covered, until bubbling and hot, about 15 minutes.

3. Biscuit Topping: Stir together flour and next 2 ingredients in a small bowl. Make a well in the center, and add cream and melted butter. Stir just until mixture comes together. Uncover grill, and discard foil; dollop peaches with dough mixture. Cover with grill lid, and grill until biscuits are browned, about 15 more minutes. Remove skillet from grill, and let stand 10 minutes before serving.

