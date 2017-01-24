Homemade Chicken Fingers

Sorry, drive-through: This version of chicken fingers is better than yours
Recipe from Cooking Light
Sorry, drive-through: This version of the kid favorite is better than yours. Get your kids involved in making this recipe, making sure to use the right measuring cup (the one intended for dry ingredients) and a blunt table or butter knife to level off the ingredients (even for smaller teaspoon and tablespoon-sized amounts).
|Total time
|Yield
|25 mins
|4 servings (serving size: 3 tenders and about 1 1/2 tbsp. sauce)
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup plain 2% reduced-fat Greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons spicy brown mustard
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon coarse or kosher salt, divided
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup whole-wheat panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)
- 1 pound chicken breast tenders, halved lengthwise
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
Directions
1. Place yogurt, mustard, and honey in a small bowl; stir to combine.
2. Combine flour, paprika, pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a shallow dish. Break the eggs into another shallow dish; stir with a whisk until smooth. Place panko in a third shallow dish.
3. Dredge each chicken strip in flour mixture. Dip chicken strips in beaten egg, letting excess drip off. Roll in panko, pressing to adhere.
4. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add half of chicken strips; cook, turning occasionally, 4 to 5 minutes or until crumbs are browned and chicken is done. Remove from pan to a paper towel-lined plate. Repeat cooking procedure with remaining 1 tablespoon oil and remaining chicken strips. Sprinkle chicken with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Serve with honey-mustard mixture for dipping.