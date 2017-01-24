Homemade Chicken Fingers

1. Place yogurt, mustard, and honey in a small bowl; stir to combine.

2. Combine flour, paprika, pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a shallow dish. Break the eggs into another shallow dish; stir with a whisk until smooth. Place panko in a third shallow dish.

3. Dredge each chicken strip in flour mixture. Dip chicken strips in beaten egg, letting excess drip off. Roll in panko, pressing to adhere.

4. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add half of chicken strips; cook, turning occasionally, 4 to 5 minutes or until crumbs are browned and chicken is done. Remove from pan to a paper towel-lined plate. Repeat cooking procedure with remaining 1 tablespoon oil and remaining chicken strips. Sprinkle chicken with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Serve with honey-mustard mixture for dipping.