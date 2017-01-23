Honey-Ginger Ham

Recipe from Real Simple

This twist on a Coca-Cola glaze ham is glazed with ginger ale—plus honey, crystallized ginger, fresh rosemary, and orange zest. The gorgeous results are crispy-skinned, sweet, and bright with a subtle spicy kick. The ham serves 12, so it’s ideal for entertaining or special-occasion meals. The recipe calls for skin-on picnic shoulder ham, an affordable cut that can also be labeled as pork shoulder or picnic roast. It’s rich in fat and connective tissue, meaning it becomes super tender when it’s roasted. Be sure to slice it carefully, so every piece gets a delicious layer of skin, and serve extra glaze in a small bowl for drizzling.

Total time Yield 5 hours, 15 mins 12 servings