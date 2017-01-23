Open-Faced Meatball Subs

Grab a knife and fork for these mile-high Italian subs.
Recipe from Cooking Light
|Total time
|Yield
|30 mins
|4 servings
Ingredients
- 8 ounces 99% lean ground turkey breast
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- 3 tablespoons whole-wheat panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)
- 1 teaspoon grated lemon rind
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 2 cups fresh marinara sauce
- 1/2 cup water
- 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 5 ounces fresh baby spinach
- 2 (2.5-oz.) whole-wheat hoagie rolls, halved horizontally
- 4 (3/4-oz.) slices reduced-fat provolone cheese
Directions
1. Preheat broiler to high.
2. Combine first 9 ingredients in a bowl. Shape turkey mixture into 12 meatballs.
3. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 1/2 teaspoons oil; swirl to coat. Add meatballs to pan; cook 4 minutes, turning to brown on all sides. Add sauce and 1/2 cup water; cook 7 minutes. Place meatball mixture in a bowl.
4. Wipe out pan with paper towels; return to medium-high heat. Add remaining oil and garlic; cook 30 seconds. Add spinach; cook 2 minutes, stirring until wilted. Place bread pieces, cut side up, on a baking sheet; top evenly with spinach, meatball mixture, and cheese. Broil 1 minute or until cheese is melted.