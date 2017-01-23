Open-Faced Meatball Subs

Grab a knife and fork for these mile-high Italian subs.

January 23, 2017

Recipe from Cooking Light

Total time Yield
30 mins 4 servings 

 

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces 99% lean ground turkey breast
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 3 tablespoons whole-wheat panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)
  • 1 teaspoon grated lemon rind
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 2 cups fresh marinara sauce
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 5 ounces fresh baby spinach
  • 2 (2.5-oz.) whole-wheat hoagie rolls, halved horizontally
  • 4 (3/4-oz.) slices reduced-fat provolone cheese

Directions

    1. Preheat broiler to high.

    2. Combine first 9 ingredients in a bowl. Shape turkey mixture into 12 meatballs.

    3. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 1/2 teaspoons oil; swirl to coat. Add meatballs to pan; cook 4 minutes, turning to brown on all sides. Add sauce and 1/2 cup water; cook 7 minutes. Place meatball mixture in a bowl.

    4. Wipe out pan with paper towels; return to medium-high heat. Add remaining oil and garlic; cook 30 seconds. Add spinach; cook 2 minutes, stirring until wilted. Place bread pieces, cut side up, on a baking sheet; top evenly with spinach, meatball mixture, and cheese. Broil 1 minute or until cheese is melted.

