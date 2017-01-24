Panko-Coconut Shrimp

1. Preheat oven to 400°F.

2. Chop coconut in a food processor. Add panko; pulse to combine.

3. Heat a large skillet over medium-high. Add panko mixture; cook 3 minutes or until toasted, stirring.

4. Place cornstarch in a shallow dish. Place egg whites in a shallow dish. Place panko mixture in a shallow dish; stir in rind and pepper.

5. Sprinkle shrimp evenly with salt. Dredge each shrimp in cornstarch; dip in egg whites, shaking off excess; and coat with panko mixture.

6. Place shrimp on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray; coat shrimp with cooking spray. Bake at 400°F for 8 minutes or until shrimp are done and coating is crisp.