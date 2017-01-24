1. Place beef on a rack set in an aluminum foil-lined rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle evenly with salt and pepper, pressing gently to adhere. Refrigerate, uncovered, 8 to 48 hours.

2. Remove beef from refrigerator, and let stand at room temperature 1 hour.

3. Preheat oven to 250°F. Roast beef (keep on rack in pan) on center rack until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 125°F (for rare), 1 hour and 10 minutes to 1 hour and 30 minutes, turning once.

4. Remove beef from oven. Adjust oven temperature to broil. Combine butter and oil in a small saucepan, and heat over medium until butter melts.

5. Brush beef with butter mixture. Broil until browned, turning once, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a carving board spread with Board Dressing,if desired, and let stand 15 minutes before slicing. Serve with Classic Horseradish Cream Sauce, if desired.