Quick and Broiled Eggplant Dip

January 19, 2017

Recipe from Real Simple

Total time Yield
30 mins 4 servings 

 

Ingredients

  • 1 large eggplant (about 1 pound)
  • 3 tablespoons tahini
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1¼ teaspoons kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • Pinch cayenne pepper
  • 1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Directions

    1. Heat broiler to high with the rack 6 inches from the flame. (Adjust for more space if the eggplant touches the broiler.) Prick the eggplant all over with a fork.

    2. Broil the eggplant on a rimmed baking sheet until charred and soft, 20 minutes.

    3. Remove from heat and cool. Scoop out the flesh from the eggplant and pulse it with the tahini, oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt, cumin, cayenne, and parsley in a food processor until smooth. Serve with the vegetables.

