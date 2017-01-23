Salty-Sweet Chocolate Pretzel Bars

1. Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a 9-inch-square baking pan with foil, allowing 2 inches of overhang on 2 sides. In a medium bowl, using a fork, mix the graham cracker crumbs with the butter, sugar and the kosher salt until evenly moistened. Press the crumbs evenly into the bottom of the prepared pan.

2. In a medium saucepan, combine the condensed milk with the chocolate chips and cook over low heat, stirring, until melted and smooth, about 5 minutes.

3. Scrape the mixture onto the crust and smooth the top. Scatter the pretzels evenly on top, gently pressing them into the chocolate. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until the edges are set. Let cool completely, then refrigerate until chilled, about 45 minutes. Unmold and cut into bars.