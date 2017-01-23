Salty-Sweet Chocolate Pretzel Bars

There are only a handful of ingredients in these simple but outrageously decadent and fun dessert bars from Food & Wine's Justin Chapple.
Recipe from Food and Wine
There are only a handful of ingredients in these simple but outrageously decadent and fun dessert bars from Food & Wine's Justin Chapple. If hard pretzels aren't your thing, feel free to swap in thinner pretzels.
Ingredients
- 14 ounces graham crackers (28 whole crackers), finely ground
- 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, melted
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- Pinch of kosher salt
- One 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
- One 10-ounce bag bittersweet chocolate chips
- 6 ounces thin hard pretzels (4 cups), broken
- Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a 9-inch-square baking pan with foil, allowing 2 inches of overhang on 2 sides. In a medium bowl, using a fork, mix the graham cracker crumbs with the butter, sugar and the kosher salt until evenly moistened. Press the crumbs evenly into the bottom of the prepared pan.
2. In a medium saucepan, combine the condensed milk with the chocolate chips and cook over low heat, stirring, until melted and smooth, about 5 minutes.
3. Scrape the mixture onto the crust and smooth the top. Scatter the pretzels evenly on top, gently pressing them into the chocolate. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until the edges are set. Let cool completely, then refrigerate until chilled, about 45 minutes. Unmold and cut into bars.