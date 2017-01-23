Slow-Cooker Asian Short Rib Stew

1. Combine the short ribs, ginger, soy sauce, garlic, sesame oil, and ¾ teaspoon each salt and pepper in a 6-quart slow cooker and mix well. Add the carrots, onions, and broth and stir to combine. Cover and cook until the beef is tender, on low for 6 to 7 hours or on high for 4 to 5 hours.

2. Spoon off the fat from the slow cooker. Stir in the bok choy, scallions, and vinegar until the bok choy is wilted. Serve the stew in bowls topped with additional sliced scallions, along with the rice or noodles.