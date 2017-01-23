A main course for your Super Bowl party: Slow-Cooker Asian Short Rib Stew
Recipe from Real Simple
|Total time
|Yield
|7 hours, 30 mins
|6 servings
Ingredients
- 3 pounds boneless beef short ribs, cut into 2-inch pieces
- 1/3 cup finely chopped fresh ginger
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 6 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 2 1/2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
- Kosher salt and black pepper
- 3 carrots, cut into 3-inch pieces
- 3 red onions, cut into wedges
- 1 cup low-sodium beef broth
- 1 pound baby bok choy (3 medium heads), coarsely chopped
- 4 scallions, sliced, plus more for serving
- 2 1/2 tablespoons white vinegar
- Steamed rice or noodles, for serving
Directions
1. Combine the short ribs, ginger, soy sauce, garlic, sesame oil, and ¾ teaspoon each salt and pepper in a 6-quart slow cooker and mix well. Add the carrots, onions, and broth and stir to combine. Cover and cook until the beef is tender, on low for 6 to 7 hours or on high for 4 to 5 hours.
2. Spoon off the fat from the slow cooker. Stir in the bok choy, scallions, and vinegar until the bok choy is wilted. Serve the stew in bowls topped with additional sliced scallions, along with the rice or noodles.