Slow-Cooker Kielbasa and White Bean Cassoulet

1. Combine the beans, kielbasa, broth, tomatoes, onion, garlic, thyme, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker.

2. Cover and cook until the beans are tender and creamy, on low for 7 to 8 hours (checking the beans after 7 hours) or on high for 5 hours. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Serve the cassoulet topped with the baguette cubes and parsley.