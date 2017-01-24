Smoked and Spiced Pecans

Greg Dupree

Recipe for your Super Bowl party: Smoked and spiced pecans

January 24, 2017

Recipe from Cooking Light

Total time Yield
45 mins 16 servings (serving size: 2 tbsp.)

 

Ingredients

  • 2 cups raw pecan halves
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ancho chile powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

    1. Prepare a smoker or grill according to manufacturer's instructions, with an area cleared of coals to make an indirect heat area. Bring internal temperature to 300°F to 325°F. Combine pecan halves, canola oil, brown sugar, chile powder, and salt; transfer to an aluminum pan. Place pan over indirect heat. Smoke mixture, maintaining temperature, until pecans are toasted, 35 to 45 minutes.

More NFL

