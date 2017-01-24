Smoked and Spiced Pecans

1. Prepare a smoker or grill according to manufacturer's instructions, with an area cleared of coals to make an indirect heat area. Bring internal temperature to 300°F to 325°F. Combine pecan halves, canola oil, brown sugar, chile powder, and salt; transfer to an aluminum pan. Place pan over indirect heat. Smoke mixture, maintaining temperature, until pecans are toasted, 35 to 45 minutes.