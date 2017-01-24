Smoky Zucchini Baba Ghanoush

Heath Goldman

A recipe for your next Super Bowl: Smoky Zucchini Baba Ghanoush

January 24, 2017

Recipe from Real Simple

Total time Yield
1 hour, 15 mins 6 servings

 

Ingredients

  • 6 zucchini, halved lengthwise
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1/4 cup tahini
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Directions

    1. Heat oven to 500°F. Drizzle the cut sides of the zucchini with 2 tablespoons of olive oil.

    2. Bake on a rimmed baking sheet until charred and soft, 45 minutes. Remove from oven and cool.

    3. Scoop out the flesh and combine with the tahini, lemon juice, and salt. Top with the crushed red pepper flakes, toasted sesame seeds, pepper, and remaining olive oil.

