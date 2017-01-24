Spicy Parmesan Crackers

Fifteen minutes and five ingredients are all you need to create this addictive party appetizer
Recipe from Real Simple
Fifteen minutes and five ingredients are all you need to create this addictive party appetizer, which will become your new go-to snack for entertaining. To ensure every corner of the crackers are covered, cover the bowl with plastic wrap and shake the crackers with the oil-spice mixture. Not only does this evenly distribute the flavor, but it keeps your hands entirely mess-free. While these crackers can stand on their own, they’d also be great thrown into a homemade party mix—think popcorn, bite-sized pretzels, some peanuts, etc. Or, serve them alongside a plate of cookies or chocolates to capitalize on the beloved sweet and salty combo.
|Total time
|Yield
|15 mins
|About 36 crackers
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan
- 3/4 teaspoon paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
- 1 (4 oz.) sleeve Saltines, about 36 crackers
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 300°F.
2. Combine olive oil, Parmesan, paprika, and cayenne. Pour over saltine crackers in a large bowl, cover tightly with plastic wrap and shake until well coated.
3. Bake on a parchment paper–lined rimmed baking sheet for 10 minutes.