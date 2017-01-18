Spinach and Carmelized Onion Dip

Try this lighter version of classic spinach dip with nonfat Greek yogurt.
Recipe from Food and Wine
Food & Wine's Kay Chun makes her lighter version of classic spinach dip with nonfat Greek yogurt.
|Total time
|Yield
|30 mins
|2 Cups
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 large onion, thinly sliced
- 4 ounces curly spinach (4 packed cups), stemmed
- 1 cup nonfat Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup chopped chives
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
- Salt
- Pepper
- Crackers, for serving
Directions
1. In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until deeply golden, about 15 minutes. Stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and the spinach and stir until wilted. Transfer to a medium bowl and let cool to room temperature.
2. Stir the yogurt, chives and nutmeg into the spinach and onion and season the dip with salt and pepper. Serve with crackers.