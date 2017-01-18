Spinach and Carmelized Onion Dip

Directions

1. In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until deeply golden, about 15 minutes. Stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and the spinach and stir until wilted. Transfer to a medium bowl and let cool to room temperature.

2. Stir the yogurt, chives and nutmeg into the spinach and onion and season the dip with salt and pepper. Serve with crackers.