Three Sisters Chili

1. Mash 1/2 cup of the red kidney beans, and set aside with the remaining whole kidney beans.

2. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium. Add onion, bell pepper, jalapeños, and garlic, and cook, stirring often, 5 minutes. Stir in chili powder, salt, cumin, and paprika, and cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute.

3. Increase heat to high; stir in butternut squash, corn, tomatoes, broth, whole beans, and reserved 1/2 cup mashed beans, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until squash is tender, 30 to 45 minutes.