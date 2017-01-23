Ultimate BBQ Chicken

This BBQ chicken is wonderfully moist, with a smoky sauce that will have you firing up the grill year-round.

January 23, 2017

Recipe from Cooking Light

This chicken is wonderfully moist, with a smoky sauce that will have you firing up the grill year-round.

Total time Yield
1 hour, 8 mins 4 servings (serving size: one breast half)

 

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup organic ketchup
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 2 teaspoons canned chipotle chiles in adobo sauce
  • 2 teaspoons cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 bone-in, skin-on chicken breast halves (about 3 lb.)
  • Cooking spray

Directions

    1. To prepare sauce, combine first 6 ingredients in a small saucepan; bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat; simmer 15 to 20 minutes or until thickened.

    2. To prepare chicken, combine garlic powder, chili powder, paprika, cumin, salt, and black pepper in a small bowl. Loosen skin from breast halves by inserting fingers, gently pushing between skin and meat. Rub the spice mixture evenly under loosened skin; let stand at room temperature 30 minutes.

    3. Preheat grill to medium-high heat, lighting only one side of the grill to enable both direct and indirect grilling.

    4. Coat grill rack with cooking spray; place chicken, skin side down, on lit side of grill (direct heat). Cover and grill 8 minutes on each side. Remove skin from chicken; discard skin. Baste chicken with sauce mixture. Move chicken to the unlit side of the grill (indirect heat). Cover and grill an additional 5 minutes on each side or until done, basting every minute. Serve with remaining sauce.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters