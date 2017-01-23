White Bean and Horseradish Hummus

Robin Bashinsky

Tahini is the secret to creamy hummus. But this version gets a spicy advantage from a couple tablespoons of prepared creamy horseradish. It’s surprisingly easy to make the spread at home. All you need is a food processor and about 10 minutes. Just throw some drained cannellini beans (or chickpeas), tahini, lemon juice, salt, and horseradish in and process until smooth. For a fancy presentation, transfer the hummus to a bowl and use the back of a spoon to make a well in the center. Drizzle olive oil into the well, and top with black sesame seeds, salt, and pepper.

January 23, 2017

Recipe from Real Simple

Total time Yield
10 mins 10 servings (serving size: about 3 tbsp.)

 

Ingredients

  • 1 (15-oz.) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1/2 cup tahini
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 2 lemons)
  • 1/4-1/2 cup water, depending on desired consistency
  • 2 tablespoons creamy prepared horseradish
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons black sesame seeds

Directions

  • 1. Process beans, tahini, lemon juice, water, horseradish, and salt in a food processor until smooth. Transfer mixture to a serving bowl. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.
  •  

