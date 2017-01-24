White Bean and Pork Chili

Recipe from Southern Living
Our white chili gets spice from green chiles, brightness from lime juice, and luscious texture from the last-minute addition of shredded cheese.
|Total time
|Yield
|55 minutes
|8 servings (serving size: about 1 cup)
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 pounds ground pork
- 1 medium-size white onion, chopped (about 2 cups)
- 1 poblano chile, seeded, chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 (4.5-oz.) cans chopped green chiles, undrained
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 2 (15.5-oz.) cans white beans (such as cannellini or great Northern), drained and rinsed
- 3 1/3 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 6 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese (about 1 1/2 cups)
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
Directions
1. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high. Add pork, and cook, stirring until crumbled and no longer pink, 6 to 8 minutes. Drain pork, and set aside. Wipe Dutch oven clean.
2. Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in Dutch oven over medium. Add onion, poblano, garlic, green chiles, cumin, and salt, and cook, stirring often, until vegetables are tender, 3 to 4 minutes.
3. Increase heat to high. Stir in beans, broth, and pork, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 40 minutes. Add cheese and lime juice, and stir until cheese is melted. Serve immediately.