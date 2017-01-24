Za'atar Popcorn

Grace Elkus

It’s time to upgrade everyone’s favorite movie night snack

January 24, 2017

Recipe from Real Simple

It’s time to upgrade everyone’s favorite movie night snack. Za’atar, a Middle Eastern spice blend made up of thyme, sesame seeds, and sumac, adds a bright, complex flavor to plain popcorn. To ensure every piece gets sufficiently coated, we suggest adding half your popcorn to the bowl, drizzling in the za’atar oil and a sprinkling of salt, tossing to combine, then repeating with the remaining popcorn, oil, and salt. Make more than you’ll need for movie night, and bag up the extra to bring to work. You’ll be happy for a flavorful snack during the mid-afternoon slump.

Total time Yield
5 mins 4 servings

 

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup refined coconut oil
  • 1 tablespoon za’atar
  • 8 cups popcorn (from about 1/2 cup kernels)

Directions

    1. Melt the coconut oil in a small skillet over low heat. Remove from heat, stir in za’atar. Pour over popcorn and toss to combine. Season with salt to taste.

