Grilled Doughnuts with Blueberry Sauce

Eva Kolenko

Something extraordinary happens to a day-old doughnut when you cook it on the grill: It becomes incredibly tender on the inside and nicely crisp on the outside. This technique works for other leftover breads and pastries, too, such as challah, pound cake or cinnamon buns.

January 23, 2017

Recipe from Food and Wine

Total time Yield
25 mins 6 servings

 

Ingredients

  • 2 pints blueberries (4 cups)
  • 1/2 cup Chambord
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 6 day-old large glazed doughnuts, halved horizontally
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • Vanilla ice cream, for serving

Directions

    1. Light a grill. In a small stainless steel saucepan set directly on the grate, simmer 3 cups of the blueberries with the Chambord, sugar and a pinch of salt, stirring occasionally, until the blueberries begin to burst, 15 minutes. Add the remaining blueberries and the lemon juice. Move the saucepan to a cooler part of the grill.

    2. Spread the cut side of each doughnut with softened butter. Grill the doughnuts cut side down over moderate heat until lightly charred, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve warm with the blueberry sauce and ice cream.

