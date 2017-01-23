Grilled Doughnuts with Blueberry Sauce

1. Light a grill. In a small stainless steel saucepan set directly on the grate, simmer 3 cups of the blueberries with the Chambord, sugar and a pinch of salt, stirring occasionally, until the blueberries begin to burst, 15 minutes. Add the remaining blueberries and the lemon juice. Move the saucepan to a cooler part of the grill.

2. Spread the cut side of each doughnut with softened butter. Grill the doughnuts cut side down over moderate heat until lightly charred, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve warm with the blueberry sauce and ice cream.