Cardinals Coach Bruce Arians Retires

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians announced his retirement in a press conference Monday.

The 65-year-old is a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year Winner. He finished his time in Arizona with a 48–30–1 record.

An emotional Bruce Arians announces his retirement as head coach of the @AZCardinals.

He also wrote an essay with Lars Anderson for The Athletic explain his decision to retire.

In it, he talked about how something changed within him this year and he knew it was time to move on to be more present in his family.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news.

NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported the Cardinals are looking at Viking offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur as Arians' replacement.

The Cardinals finished this season 8–8 after beating the Seahawks 26–24 on the last Sunday of the season.