Packers Signed Mike McCarthy To One-Year Extension To Remain Through The 2019 Season

Mike McCarthy is staying put with the Packers.

By Chris Chavez
January 02, 2018

The Green Bay Packers signed head coach Mike McCarthy to a one-year contract extension during the season, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. The new deal keeps him at the helm through the 2019 season.

McCarthy is 131–78–1 in his 12 seasons as a head coach in the NFL including one Super Bowl win in 2010. The Packers finished the season 7–9 and missed the postseason. it marked the first year since 2013 that McCarthy didn't finish with 10 or more wins.

The Packers decided to move general manager Ted Thompson into a new role as a senior adviser to football operations and are searching for a replacement.

