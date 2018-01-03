UCLA QB Josh Rosen Declares for NFL Draft

The junior is expected to be a top-ten pick. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 03, 2018

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen officially declared for the NFL draft on Wednesday in an open letter to UCLA fans. 

"Thank you most of all to my family for supporting me," the statement reads. "I love you all and don't know what I would do without you guys. And now, as a proud UCLA Bruin, I am officially declaring for the 2018 NFL Draft."

Rosen, a true junior, is considered to be one of the best quarterback prospects in this year's draft along with USC's Sam Darnold, Wyoming's Josh Allen and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield. Rosen is projected to be a top-ten pick and is a candidate to be selected first overall by the Cleveland Browns, though rumors have circulated that Rosen does not want to be drafted by the Browns. 

He finished the letter with a message to his mother. 

"P.S. Mom- I promise I will come back and finish my degree."

Rosen threw for 3,756 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and was 6-5 in games he started this season. He did not play in UCLA's 35-17 loss to Kansas State in the Cactus Bowl as he was dealing with his second concussion of the season. 

