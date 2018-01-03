Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety T.J. Ward was arrested on Wednesday morning in Tampa on felony charges of marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Ward was released from jail after posting a $2,500 bond, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

He could face further discipline from the NFL.

Ward injured his knee in the Buccaneers' final game of the season and is expected to become a free agent in the offseason. He started just five games during the 2017 season.