NFL Odds: Betting Lines and Trends for Saturday’s Wild Card Games

The Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) started the season hot at 5-0 and head into Saturday’s Wild Card Weekend matchup with the Tennessee Titans (9-7) on a four-game winning streak.

The Chiefs will attempt to win their first home game in the postseason since 1993 against the Titans as consensus nine-point betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, while their opponent appears in the playoffs for the first time in nine years.

Playoff success has not been synonymous with Kansas City or Tennessee recently, but one of them will advance and take on either the second-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers (13-3) or top-seeded New England Patriots (13-3) in the divisional round.

The Chiefs do have arguably the biggest home-field advantage of any team playing during Wild Card Weekend though at Arrowhead Stadium, and home teams went 4-0 straight up and against the spread in this round a year ago.

The Titans dropped three of four down the stretch and saw running back DeMarco Murray suffer a knee injury that could keep him from playing at Kansas City. However, they have won four of the past five road meetings SU, going 5-1 ATS in the last six under that scenario according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs have failed to cover the spread six of the previous seven times they have closed as favorites, and they have lost 10 of 11 SU and ATS in the playoffs overall. Kansas City blanked the Houston Texans 30-0 on the road in this round two years ago before losing 27-20 to New England.

In the second game on Saturday, the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams (11-5) will host the Atlanta Falcons (10-6) as 6.5-point home favorites. The Rams ended up with the third seed in the NFC when the New Orleans Saints lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17, meaning they may have to play the second-seeded Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round.

While that would not be ideal initially, they would get the chance to host the Saints in the NFC Championship Game if both teams make it to that point.

Los Angeles was one of the biggest surprises in the league this year, especially with a 7-1 road mark. But the Rams were just 4-4 SU and ATS at home during the regular season while the defending conference champion Falcons were 5-3 SU and 2-6 ATS on the road.

Two more betting trends in favor of Atlanta include the fact that the team has won 12 of its last 17 on the road and has covered 10 of its previous 13 at night.