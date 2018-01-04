Steelers LB Ryan Shazier Has Regained Feelings in His Legs

Great news. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 04, 2018

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has regained feelings in his legs, according to a report from Pittsburgh's WXPI Channel 11 News

Shazier suffered a serious spine injury in the first half of the Steelers' 23-20 win over the Bengals in Week 14. He was rushed to University of Cincinnati Trauma Center, a Level I trauma center, and was then transferred to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, where he underwent spinal stabilization surgery. 

He will need months of recovery before he can even consider a return to football. 

Shazier's father, who was interviewed as part of the segment, declined to answer whether Shazier has walked since the incident, which happened on Dec. 4. 

The linebacker has been seen cheering on his teammates in a box during recent Steelers home games.

Shazier, 25, was a first-round pick out of Ohio State in 2014 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2016. 

