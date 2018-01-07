Panthers' Luke Kuechly Gets Emotional After Jerry Richardson Final Game as Owner

Luke Kuechly was very emotional over Jerry Richardson's final game as owner.

By Chris Chavez
January 07, 2018

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly became emotional while talking to reporters after Sunday's 31–26 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card Game because owner Jerry Richardson visited the locker room one last time.

Richardson is selling the team after multiple complaints of alleged workplace misconduct and sexual harassment from female team employees are being investigated by the NFL. The allegations against Richardson also include racially insensitve remarks toward a former Panthers scout.

"That's not how we wanted the season to end for him," Kuchly said. "Unfortunately for us, we'll miss having him around. He helped a lot of the guys in this locker room get where they are. He's done a great job for the city. I'm sure if you talk to anybody in this locker room, they'll appreciate what he did for us, what he meant to this team and what he provided to everybody in this locker room, the state of North Carolina and South Carolina. He's done so much for us. We owe a lot to him. It didn't go how we wanted to end it for him."

Watch his comments below, via ESPN:

Richardson finishes his time as owner with a 192–192–1 record as owner over 23 years. The team said it would not entertain offers until after their season was completed.

The Panthers' sale is expected to surpass $2 billion.

