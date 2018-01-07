The NFL Playoffs Continue on Saturday Jan 13 with the divisional rounds of games.

Wildcard weekend finished with the Tennessee Titans defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 22–21. The Atlanta Falcons beat the Los Angeles Rams 26–13. The Jacksonville Jaguars recorded their first postseason win since Jan. 2000 with a 10–3 win against the Buffalo Bills. In one of the closest games of the weekend, the New Orleans Saints defeated the Carolina Panthers 31–26.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles all had bye weeks for the first week of the season.

Here's a look at the bracket:

Divisional Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 13

NFC – No. 6 Atlanta Falcons at No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles, 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC

AFC – No. 5 Tennessee Titans at No. 1. New England Patriots , 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS

Sunday, Jan. 14

AFC – No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 2 Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:05 p.m. ET on CBS

NFC – No. 4 New Orleans Saints at No. 2 Minnesota Vikings, 4:40 p.m. ET on FOX

Championship Weekend

Sunday, Jan. 21

AFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS

NFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m. ET on FOX

Super Bowl LII

Sunday, Feb. 4

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion at U.S. Bank Stadium (Home of the Minnesota Vikings) at 6:30 p.m. ET