NFL Playoff Bracket For AFC, NFC Divisional Round: Complete Schedule

A complete look at the NFL's postseason schedule for the Divisional Round.

By Chris Chavez
January 07, 2018

The NFL Playoffs Continue on Saturday Jan 13 with the divisional rounds of games.

Wildcard weekend finished with the Tennessee Titans defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 22–21. The Atlanta Falcons beat the Los Angeles Rams 26–13. The Jacksonville Jaguars recorded their first postseason win since Jan. 2000 with a 10–3 win against the Buffalo Bills. In one of the closest games of the weekend, the New Orleans Saints defeated the Carolina Panthers 31–26.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles all had bye weeks for the first week of the season.

Here's a look at the bracket:

Divisional Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 13

NFC – No. 6 Atlanta Falcons at No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles, 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC

AFC – No. 5 Tennessee Titans at No. 1. New England Patriots ,  8:15 p.m. ET on CBS

Sunday, Jan. 14

AFC – No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 2 Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:05 p.m. ET on CBS

NFC – No. 4 New Orleans Saints at No. 2 Minnesota Vikings, 4:40 p.m. ET on FOX

Championship Weekend

Sunday, Jan. 21

AFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS

NFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m. ET on FOX

Super Bowl LII

Sunday, Feb. 4

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion at U.S. Bank Stadium (Home of the Minnesota Vikings) at 6:30 p.m. ET

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters