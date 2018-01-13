Watch: Eagles Owner Jeffrey Lurie Dances Like a Dad in Eagles Locker Room

Jeffrey Lurie danced like your dad after the Eagles' 15-10 playoff win over the Falcons. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 13, 2018

The Eagles made a fourth-down goal-line stand to beat the Falcons 15-10 and advance to the NFC Championship Game, and team owner Jeffrey Lurie was understandably pumped. 

He went into the locker room to celebrate with the Eagles players and broke out one of the best dad-dances you'll ever seen.

It's the classic move where you push an imaginary thing down repeatedly. The players loved every second of it.

Post-win NFL locker rooms are some of the best places to be in the entire world. 

