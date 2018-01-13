The Eagles made a fourth-down goal-line stand to beat the Falcons 15-10 and advance to the NFC Championship Game, and team owner Jeffrey Lurie was understandably pumped.

He went into the locker room to celebrate with the Eagles players and broke out one of the best dad-dances you'll ever seen.

Jeffrey Lurie dancing like it’s his bar mitzvah. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/e1pAfhDWRo — Dan Levy (@DanLevyThinks) January 14, 2018

Eagles locker room 🔥🔥🔥🔥



(feat. dancing, owner Jeffrey Lurie, a dog mask and NSFW language) pic.twitter.com/NtDmdv0cEB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 14, 2018

It's the classic move where you push an imaginary thing down repeatedly. The players loved every second of it.

Post-win NFL locker rooms are some of the best places to be in the entire world.