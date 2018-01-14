Minnesota Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo was knocked out and stayed on the ground after a collision with New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas in the third quarter of Sunday afternoon's NFC divisional round game.

He was taken into the locker room before the Vikings ruled him out for the rest of the game with a concussion.

Watch the collision below:

Scary moment for Andrew Sendejo. pic.twitter.com/pEusl6yTD1 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 14, 2018

Sendejo had four tackles and interception earlier before exiting the game. Anthony Hall entered the game at free safety in his absence.