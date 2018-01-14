How to Watch Saints vs. Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Saints vs. Vikings in the NFC Divisional Round.

By Daniel Rapaport
January 14, 2018

The Saints travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in the NFC Divisional Round. New Orleans will be hoping to visit the U.S. Bank Stadium once again in about a month's time. 

The Vikings have an inside track to becoming the first team to play the Super Bowl at their home stadium, as Minnesota holds the No. 2 seed and would be favored to beat the winner of the Falcons-Eagles game. First though, the Vikings must get past a dangerous Saints team that held off the Panthers 31-26 in the Wild Card Round last week. 

These two teams faced off in Minnesota way back in Week 1, a game the Vikings won 29-19. But those were entirely different teams from the one's we'll see Sunday—Sam Bradford started at quarterback for Minnesota, while Alvin Kamara—then sharing carries not just with Mark Ingram but with Adrian Peterson—had just 38 total yards. Not much can be extrapolated from that game, plain and simple. 

Sunday's matchup will swing largely on how well Minnesota's vaunted defense—which gave up the fewest yards and points in the league—can contain New Orleans's diverse offensive attack. That, and how well Case Keenum fares in his first postseason start. 

See how to watch the game below. 

​How to Watch

When: Sunday, Jan. 14, 4:40 p.m. EST

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch on Fox Sports Go

Spread: Minnesota -4

Over/Under: ​45.5

