WATCH: Bettors React After Vikings Kneel on XP, Fail to Cover 5.5-Point Spread

The Vikings gave football fans a wild finish that they will never forget after Stefon Diggs’s 61-yard walk-off touchdown. But Minnesota’s last-second heroics against the Saints also provided a full swing of emotions from bettors who wagered on this NFC Divisional Round affair.

The line for Vikings-Saints closed at either Vikings -5 or -5.5 depending on the sports book. When Diggs reached the end zone, the scoreboard read 29-24. Yet, even though there were only zeroes remaining on the clock, the Vikings still had to finish the game with a potential extra-point attempt.

Bettors on both sides waited anxiously for several minutes as the Vikings celebrated and the Saints came back in from the locker room to line up for the final play. All the drama resulted in… a kneeldown by Case Keenum to keep the difference at five points.

Here is one reaction video of the kneel from a Vegas sports book, at the MGM Grand.

When they kneel for the deciding point lol pic.twitter.com/UXD9sMevmJ — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) January 15, 2018

Just remember, betting on sports is not for the faint of heart.