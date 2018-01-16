Report: Ben McAdoo Interviewing To Be Browns Offensive Coordinator

Ben McAdoo was fired as the Giants coach after Week 13 when the team was 2-10.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 16, 2018

Former Giants coach Ben McAdoo is interviewing with the Browns for their offensive coordinator opening Tuesday, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

McAdoo, 40, was fired by the Giants along with former general manager Jerry Reese after Week 13 when the team dropped to 2-10. McAdoo went 11-5 in his first season as New York's head coach and reached the playoffs.

Prior to becoming the head coach in New York, McAdoo served as the Giants offensive coordinator for two seasons. Before coming to New York, McAdoo was an assistant with the Packers from 2006 through 2013. He was the tight ends coach for his first six seasons in Green Bay, and the quarterbacks coach for his last two.

In Hue Jackson's two seasons as Browns coach, the team is last in the NFL in scoring. Last year, Cleveland was the only team to score fewer points than the Giants.

• NFL Coaching Carousel: Mike Vrabel Emerges as a Strong Fit for Titans’ Head-Coach Position

Last week the Browns hired former Giants wide receivers coach Adam Henry to a three-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Cabot reports that in addition to McAdoo, the Browns are also looking at former Titans coach Mike Mularkey to be the new offensive coordinator.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters