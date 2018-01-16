Former Giants coach Ben McAdoo is interviewing with the Browns for their offensive coordinator opening Tuesday, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

McAdoo, 40, was fired by the Giants along with former general manager Jerry Reese after Week 13 when the team dropped to 2-10. McAdoo went 11-5 in his first season as New York's head coach and reached the playoffs.

Prior to becoming the head coach in New York, McAdoo served as the Giants offensive coordinator for two seasons. Before coming to New York, McAdoo was an assistant with the Packers from 2006 through 2013. He was the tight ends coach for his first six seasons in Green Bay, and the quarterbacks coach for his last two.

In Hue Jackson's two seasons as Browns coach, the team is last in the NFL in scoring. Last year, Cleveland was the only team to score fewer points than the Giants.

• NFL Coaching Carousel: Mike Vrabel Emerges as a Strong Fit for Titans’ Head-Coach Position

Last week the Browns hired former Giants wide receivers coach Adam Henry to a three-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Cabot reports that in addition to McAdoo, the Browns are also looking at former Titans coach Mike Mularkey to be the new offensive coordinator.