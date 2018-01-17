If you haven't heard yet, folks in Central Florida are quite insistent that UCF, not Alabama, are the true national champions of college football. Their logic is that UCF went 13-0 and beat Auburn, a team that beat both 'Bama and the team the Tide beat in the national title game, Georgia. Alabama, on the other hand, lost a game so yeah, there's the logic.

UCF athletic director Daniel White is all aboard the UCF-national-champs imaginary train, as he announced that the school would hang a banner honoring the 2017 squad as the kings of college football. He deserves credit for backing up this talk by paying his coaches national championship bonuses. There was even a parade celebrating UCF's non-national title at Disney World.

The UCF national championship delusion has officially reached Florida lawmakers, who are apparently convinced that Alabama's epic win over Georgia last Monday was just Fake News. The Florida legislature is considering a bill that would legalize a UCF license plate with 2017 national champions writte on the bottom.

“I am incredibly proud of our national champions," said Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, per the Orlando Sentinel. "A UCF license plate is the perfect way to commemorate our undefeated Knights for achieving this historic milestone."

This feels like a good time to remind everyone that UCF is by no measure the national champions of college football. Whether they deserved a spot in the College Football Playoff is another story, and being upset that an undefeated team never had a realistic chance at the national championship is a completely legitimate gripe. But the Knights just aren't the national champs. It's that's simple, and the fact that this half-joke is being voted on in the Florida Legislature means this has gone too far.