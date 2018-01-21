Watch: Julie Ertz Overjoyed After Finding Out Eagles, Husband Zach Headed to Super Bowl

Ertz had to wait until after the USWNT's game against Denmark to find out the Eagles-Vikings score. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 21, 2018

Julie Ertz, whose husband Zach is a Pro Bowl tight end for the Eagles, couldn't watch the NFC Championship Game because she had a game to play herself—the U.S. women's national soccer team had a poorly timed (for Julie) friendly against Denmark, which they easily won 5-1.

She had to wait until after the game to hear that her husband is headed to the Super Bowl, and she was understandably overjoyed at the news. 

"Oh yeah, we were texting like right until the last second we could absolutely text," Ertz told ESPN when asked whether she'd communicated with Zach before the game. 

"I tried not to look at halftime, but you know people gave me the smile as if they knew something. I couldn't wait until, like, the whistle was going to blow. And then they told me, and I had to make sure from like ten people that they're going. I'm so excited for them. Unbelievably excited." 

Zach Ertz led the Eagles with eight receptions and 93 yards, and Julie Ertz scored the U.S.' second goal. What a night for that marriage. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters