The New England Patriots are favored the early odds for Super Bowl LII regardless of whoever wins the NFC Championship, according to the lines at 5Dimes.

The Patriots are listed as -7 vs. the Eagles and -2.5 at the Vikings. The Super Bowl will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium, which is the home of the Minnesota Vikings.

The William Hill oddsmakers have the Patriots as -3 against the Vikings and -7 against the Eagles.

New England secured its place in the Super Bowl with a 24–20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship game.

The Super Bowl will be played on Feb. 4, 2018.