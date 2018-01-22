Report: Browns Will Hire Former Steelers Offensive Coordinator Todd Haley to Same Position

Todd Haley will reportedly become the Browns next offensive coordinator after serving in the same position with the Steelers for the last six seasons.

By Associated Press
January 22, 2018

CLEVELAND (AP) A person familiar with the negotiations says the Browns are hiring former Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

Cleveland coach Hue Jackson is turning his offense over to Haley, who spent six seasons in Pittsburgh before he was fired last week, said the person who spoke Monday night to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move.

A former head coach with Kansas City, Haley worked with one of the NFL's most high-powered offenses in Pittsburgh. He'll inherit one with far less talent, but Cleveland is expected to upgrade its offense in free agency and the draft.

The 50-year-old Haley will assume play-calling duties from Jackson, who is 1-31 with Cleveland.

Haley was criticized following Pittsburgh's playoff loss to Jacksonville for failing to have quarterback Ben Roethlisberger sneak on two fourth-down plays. The Steelers failed to convert and were beaten 45-42.

