The NFL is not expected to punish Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito after investigating if he directed a racial slur at Jaguars defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue during the wild-card matchup between the teams, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.

According to Carucci, Incognito is expected to address the situation with media at the Pro Bowl.

After Jacksonville picked up a 10-3 victory over Buffalo in a wild-card game this postseason, Ngakoue accused Incognito of "using some weak racist slurs" on Twitter.

Incognito's teammate and fellow offensive lineman Dion Dawkins defended Incognito, tweeting, "i was next to my guy the entire game and the entire season and believe me, if he was saying some racist stuff I would have been the first to let him know that was out of line."

Great win to day! And 64, you goin have to come harder than some weak racist slurs. I’m proud of my African heritage, as are 70% of the other Black players in this league. #Iaintjonathanmartin! — YANNICK NGAKOUE! (@YannGetSacks91) January 8, 2018

Just for the world to know, everyone always tryna put some bad thing on @68INCOGNITO i was next to my guy the entire game and the entire season and believe me, if he was saying some racist stuff I would have been the first to let him know that was out of line. Cut The BS — Dion Dawkins (@DDawkins66) January 8, 2018

In 2013, an NFL investigation found that Incognito "used a racist slur and made vulgar comments," in a voicemail to then-Dolphins teammate Jonathan Martin. Incognito was suspended for the final eight games of the 2013 season and missed all of 2014 before joining the Bills in 2015.

In his three seasons in Buffalo, Incognito has made the Pro Bowl each year, giving him four appearances in his 11-year career.