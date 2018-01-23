Sevilla will play Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the Copa Del Rey quarter final on Tuesday night.
Sevilla is coming off a 3–0 win on the road against Espanyol in a La Liga match-up over the weekend. They have now won two games in a row and sit in sixth place in the Champions League standings.
Atletico Madrid looks to rebound from a 1–1 draw at home against Girona. Diego Costa will not play because of a muscle injury sustained in Saturday's game.
Atletico Madrid currently sits in second place behind Barcelona with 43 points through 20 matches.
Here's how to watch the match:
How to watch
Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: beIN Sports
Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.