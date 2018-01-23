How to Watch Sevilla vs. Atletico Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Sevilla will play Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the Copa Del Rey quarter final on Tuesday night.

By Chris Chavez
January 23, 2018

Sevilla is coming off a 3–0 win on the road against Espanyol in a La Liga match-up over the weekend. They have now won two games in a row and sit in sixth place in the Champions League standings.

Atletico Madrid looks to rebound from a 1–1 draw at home against Girona. Diego Costa will not play because of a muscle injury sustained in Saturday's game.

Atletico Madrid currently sits in second place behind Barcelona with 43 points through 20 matches. 

Here's how to watch the match:

How to watch

Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

