No player has ever won six Super Bowl rings, but Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will be favored to do just that when they take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on February 4.

The Patriots are listed as consensus 5-point favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for Super Bowl 52, as Brady attempts to surpass Hall of Fame defensive end Charles Haley, who like him has also won five between playing for the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

New England would seem to have its easiest opponent among its record 10 Super Bowl appearances, although the same could be said 10 years ago when the team was a perfect 17-0 and facing a New York Giants squad that would go on to become the first to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy as a Wild Card in a major upset.

Philadelphia is not that big of an underdog but will have a backup quarterback under center in Nick Foles, who replaced MVP candidate Carson Wentz (torn ACL) as the starter in Week 15.

The Patriots have won four of the past five meetings with the Eagles straight up, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, but they have failed to cover the spread in three of the previous four, including a 24-21 victory in Super Bowl 39. Philadelphia played Brady tough in that matchup and managed to cover in the final two minutes after trailing by double digits.

More recently, the Eagles won the last meeting 35-28 in Foxborough two seasons ago as 8-point road underdogs behind quarterback Sam Bradford and running back Darren Sproles while Brady threw two interceptions.

Philadelphia's defense will need to step up with a similar performance here against New England, and the unit has been one of the main reasons the team has gone 4-1 SU and ATS in its past five games as an underdog. The Eagles limited the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings to a combined 17 points in two wins this postseason as home underdogs, and they will be extra motivated to prevent Brady from making history.

Ironically, the Patriots had their biggest margin of victory in the Super Bowl last year after rallying from a 25-point deficit to stun the Falcons 34-28 in overtime. Prior to that, New England's previous six appearances were all decided by four points or less.