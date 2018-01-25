Super Bowl 52 Prop Bets: Justin Timberlake Halftime Performance in Odds Spotlight

For the first time since Justin Timberlake performed alongside Janet Jackson during the Super Bowl 38 halftime show, he will be back on stage in support of the big game as the featured talent at the intermission. Sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com are having fun with Timberlake's return too, setting several Super Bowl 52 prop bets involving him.

One of the biggest long shots on the props board allows bettors to wager on whether or not "Nipplegate" will be mentioned during the television broadcast. "Yes" pays off at a nice +500 (bet $100 to win $500) while "No" is a large favorite at -900 (bet $900 to win $100).

For those who may have forgotten, Jackson's nipple was accidentally exposed for roughly half a second due to a wardrobe malfunction while she was singing a duet with Timberlake back in 2004 at what is now NRG Stadium in Houston. The over/under on Jackson's name even being mentioned is 1.5, with the under slightly favored at -140 on that prop wager.

For those hardcore fans of Timberlake who think they really know their favorite singer, there are a few other Super Bowl 52 props that might be of interest to them as well.

White is listed as a -125 favorite as Timberlake's shoe color of choice when he begins his halftime performance. Black (+175) is next in line followed by brown/beige (+700), blue (+1000), green (+1000), red (+1600) and yellow (+2000). If you think Timberlake will wear a hat to start, you can get +350 or lay -600 if you do not believe he will be wearing headgear.

Coincidentally, the New England Patriots played in the Super Bowl when Timberlake last performed at halftime, winning the first of back-to-back Vince Lombardi trophies.

The second came against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 39, and you can also bet on how many clips of that game will be shown during the broadcast on the Super Bowl 52 exotic props. The over/under is 2.5, with each side juiced the same at -120. Wide receiver Terrell Owens played for the Eagles in Super Bowl 39, and you can wager whether or not he will be mentioned too, with "No" favored at -200 and "Yes" a +150 underdog.