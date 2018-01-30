NFL Players React to Alex Smith Trade

Players were shocked to learn that the Chiefs will trade Alex Smith to the Redskins. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 30, 2018

Seemingly out of nowhere on a Tuesday night, a blockbuster NFL trade surfaced: the Chiefs will reportedly trade quarterback Alex Smith to the Redskins in exchange for a third-round pick and a player, who may or may not be Kendall Fuller. 

The trade—and the news that Washington will give Smith a four-year contract extension that pays $23.5 million annually—rocked the NFL community. Here are some reactions from players around the league. 

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Redskins CB Josh Norman

Redskins (Chiefs?) CB Kendall Hunter

Former Redskins QB Robert Griffin III

Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy

Smith's deal paves the way for Patrick Mahomes, the tenth overall pick in the 2017 draft, to start at quarterback for the Chiefs in 2018. It also likely spells the end of the Kirk Cousins era in Washington. If the Redskins don't franchise tag Cousins for the third year in a row—a move that is highly, highly unlikely given the Smith news—Cousins will be a free agent. 

NFL

