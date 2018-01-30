Seemingly out of nowhere on a Tuesday night, a blockbuster NFL trade surfaced: the Chiefs will reportedly trade quarterback Alex Smith to the Redskins in exchange for a third-round pick and a player, who may or may not be Kendall Fuller.

The trade—and the news that Washington will give Smith a four-year contract extension that pays $23.5 million annually—rocked the NFL community. Here are some reactions from players around the league.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Can’t say enough about the guy.... one of the best competitors and teammates I’ve ever been around. Someone who I owe a lot of my success to, and a guy that’s been a class act through all the ups n downs. Thanks for all the memories brotha! pic.twitter.com/OoGxBeOijY — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) January 31, 2018

Redskins CB Josh Norman

Redskins (Chiefs?) CB Kendall Hunter

Awkward... 😳🤔 — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018

Nahh its not me.. I don’t thinkk



Lol im on here tryna find out just like yaa 👀 — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018

Mannnnn im safe! I ain’t get traded — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018

Former Redskins QB Robert Griffin III

Some how...Some way...they will blame this on me. No doubt 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 31, 2018

Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy

Blake Griffin, Alex Smith...... Never forget it’s a business first!! Both great players and great for their teams and they are being shipped out. It’s a blessing to be a professional athlete but when the business kicks in it’s always tough. — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) January 31, 2018

Smith's deal paves the way for Patrick Mahomes, the tenth overall pick in the 2017 draft, to start at quarterback for the Chiefs in 2018. It also likely spells the end of the Kirk Cousins era in Washington. If the Redskins don't franchise tag Cousins for the third year in a row—a move that is highly, highly unlikely given the Smith news—Cousins will be a free agent.