Speaking to reporters for the first time since suffering a concussion in the AFC Championship Game, Patriots Pro Bowl tight end Rob Gronkowski said he thinks he'll be able to play in Super Bowl LII.

During a game against LaGarrette Blount on XBox Live Sessions: Super Bowl Edition, Gronkowski was asked by ESPN's Josina Anderson whether he thinks he'll be able to give it a go against the Eagles on Sunday. He said "yes" before he was asked whether he was already out of concussion protocol.

"Hopefully by tomorrow," Gronkowski said, per ESPN. "We'll see how it goes and what the doctors say. I'm not the guy to say I'm out of the protocol. That is the doctor's call."

The injury happened in the second quarter of New England's 24-20 win over the Jaguars. Gronkowski was hit in the helmet by Jaguars safety Barry Church while trying to make a catch over the middle and did not return to the game. Church was assessed a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.

It was the second concussion Gronkowski has suffered this year, and he might not have been able to play had there not been an extra week of rest between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl. Gronkowski returned to the practice field for light non-contact drills on Saturday.